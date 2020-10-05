Anova sous vide cookers up to $200 off today with offers starting from $139

- Oct. 5th 2020 9:07 am ET

We have spotted some notable Anova sous vide deals today at up to $200 off. First up, Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker (Wi-Fi, AN500-US00) for $139 shipped. Also now on sale for $140 at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, today’s offer is as much as $60 or 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. While we did see a brief $120 offer this past summer, today’s deal is also $10 below the previous deal price. One of the most popular names in the space, Anova’s sous vide cookers offer up a simple and delicious new way to cook dinners for you or the whole family. This is the 1,000-watt Wi-Fi model that connects with the free app to “access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere.” It attaches to “any stock pot or container” with its fully adjustable clamp, is highly water-resistant, and is great for everything from chicken, fish, and vegetables, to eggs, beef, lamb, and pork. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. Head below for a notable deal on the pro model.

Also part of today’s Anova sous vide deals, Amazon is also now offering the brand’s 1200-watt Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. Regularly $400, today’s deal is about $200 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and roughly $78 under our previous mention. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to feed large groups or just need more power, this is the model for you. It features 1200-watts of cooking power, can “heat up to 100L of water,” and includes the same companion app integration. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

You will need to provide your own pot or cooking container, but Rubbermaid has you covered with its highly-rated 12-quart square food storage and sous vide container at $19. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 8,500 Amazon customers, this is a dependable option that won’t break the bank that can also be put to use in a multitude of ways around the house. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker:

Anova sous vide deals: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone. Sous vide cooking guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates…

