ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro Android smartphone on sale from $350 (Save 23%)

B&H currently offers the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone from $349.98 shipped for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM. Down from $450, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches the third-best we’ve seen to date. There’s also the 12GB of RAM model at $419.98, down from $550. Armed with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855, and 256GB of storage, ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro is a more budget-friendly Android smartphone that doesn’t ditch the flagship features. Around back, you’ll find a triple rear camera array comprised of 48MP ultra-wide, 20MP wide angle, and 8MP sensors. Then alongside dual SIM card support there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 2TB. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Keep your new handset protected from drops or scrapes with this $8 ZTE Axon 10 Pro clear case at Amazon. It won’t break the bank, but will still help keep your device in good condition while showing off its design. Alongside adding some extra grip with a silicone form-factor, there’s also a raised lip around the front for preventing a scratched screen.

The Android deals continue with a $280 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone. There’s plenty more where that came from in our guide, including a new Amazon all-time low from this morning on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A at $109.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro features:

The Axon 10 Pro Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone from ZTE features advanced technologies that focus on nearly all aspects of portable media and entertainment. From hi-end gaming, hi-res photography, and stunning video streaming with a dual speaker sound. It all starts with the display, a huge, bright, and rich 6.47″ FHD+ AMOLED with a smooth and premium-feeling 3D Quad curved glass and 3D glass back cover. Bezels nearly disappear with a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

