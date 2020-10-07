Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra falls to second-best price yet at $1,120 ($280 off)

- Oct. 7th 2020 9:06 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,120 shipped. Down from $1,400, today’s offer is good for a $280 discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers 37-hour battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. Other notable features here include 5G connectivity, expandable microSD card storage, and reverse wireless charging. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Put your savings from the lead deal to work by picking up Samsung’s official S-View Flip Cover case for $28 at Amazon. This case brings a folio design to your S20 Ultra, adding some extra protection to both the front and back of the design thanks to a folding cover. Or you could grab the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for $12 and call it a day for something more affordable.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find other smartphones to upgrade to if the Samsung offering isn’t to your liking. Notably, Motorola’s previous-generation razr folding smartphone has returned to the all-time low at $500 off alongside a discount on TCL’s 10 Pro for $380. Then go check out all of the best Android app deals and freebies right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Android

Android
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go