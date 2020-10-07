Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra falls to second-best price yet at $1,120 ($280 off)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,120 shipped. Down from $1,400, today’s offer is good for a $280 discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers 37-hour battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. Other notable features here include 5G connectivity, expandable microSD card storage, and reverse wireless charging. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Put your savings from the lead deal to work by picking up Samsung’s official S-View Flip Cover case for $28 at Amazon. This case brings a folio design to your S20 Ultra, adding some extra protection to both the front and back of the design thanks to a folding cover. Or you could grab the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for $12 and call it a day for something more affordable.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find other smartphones to upgrade to if the Samsung offering isn’t to your liking. Notably, Motorola’s previous-generation razr folding smartphone has returned to the all-time low at $500 off alongside a discount on TCL’s 10 Pro for $380. Then go check out all of the best Android app deals and freebies right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

