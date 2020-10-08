Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A drops to new all-time low at $109 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB 8-inch Android Tablet for $109 shipped. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention, a total savings of 27%, and a new all-time low at Amazon. Centered around an 8-inch HD display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A delivers built-in Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, making it a great solution to watching content in bed or away from the computer. That’s on top of 13-hour battery life, Android 10 support, and more. Plus, if the 32GB of built-in storage isn’t enough for your needs, the incorporated microSD card expansion slot allows for an additional 512GB to be added in down the line. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and leverage the expandable storage on the Galaxy Tab A by picking up Samsung’s 128GB microSD Card at under $19. Whether you have a massive collection of TV shows and movies in your collection or just want to have some added peace of mind for storage in the future, this best-selling option is a great add-on.

If you’d prefer the latest that Samsung has to offer in its lineup of Android tablets, you can score the first price cut so far on its all-new Galaxy Tab S7+ at $46 off. That’s on top of everything else in our Android guide, like an ongoing $280 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and all of the best apps and games for your device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Sleek and powerful, the new Galaxy Tab A 8.0” lets you browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games, and get things done on a tablet that’s light and comfortable in your hands. With a long-lasting battery and expandable memory, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0” is built to keep up with you.

