AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite Slim brings the garden indoors at $100 (Save $80)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $180, today’s discount beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new 2020 low. If you’re looking to bring the garden indoors now that fall weather has arrived, AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite Slim is perfect for the task. It can cultivate fresh veggies and herbs indoors thanks to a hydroponic growing system 20W LED light that can support up to 6-plants at a time. It also has a built-in display for adjusting settings and includes a gourmet herbs seed pod kit. Rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alongside the Heirloom Salad veggies that are included in the lead deal, the Harvest Elite Slim can grow a variety of other herbs and the like. So put your savings to work and pick up one of the other various seed pod kits available at Amazon to kickstart your growing. One easy recommendation is the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

Then go hit up our home goods guide for even more deals for around the house. We’re seeing ways to organize the kitchen with Bodum’s 12-piece PRESSO set at $38 as well as a notable price cut on Dyson’s high-end V11 Cordless Vacuum from $484.50 and even more.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim features:

Source organic ingredients from your kitchen with this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system. A six-pod gourmet herb seed kit is included for growing GMO-free plants, and the stainless steel soil-free base uses water for mess-free planting and harvesting. This AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim in-home garden system has energy-efficient LED lighting to nourish plants for photosynthesis and growth.

