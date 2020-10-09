Dyson’s high-end V11 Cordless Vacuum drops to new low from $484.50 (Save 30%)

- Oct. 9th 2020 11:07 am ET

0

QVC is currently offering the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $499.68 shipped. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $484.68 when code NEW has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $699 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for an up to 30% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $12, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Dyson’s most capable stick vacuums in its lineup, the V11 delivers “twice the suction” as the competition with a high torque cleaner head that automatically adjusts based on different floor types. You’ll also benefit from its 60-minute runtime as well as a handheld mode that pairs with nine additional attachments. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum for $260 at Amazon. This offering ditches the Dyson namesake, but still delivers a similar cleaning experience. There isn’t quite as much suction, but this one can also double as a handheld vacuum for smaller messes and carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 3,600 customers.

Or you could just let a robotic vacuum do the cleaning instead. Right now, iRobot’s pet hair-ready Roomba 960 is now $270 in refurbished condition, which is down from its original $700 price tag. That’s alongside the ongoing deals on Roborock’s laser-guided robotic vacuums from $300 and everything else in our home goods right here.

Dyson V11 Stick Vacuum features:

Twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum. Cord-free cleaning, made easier. Intelligently optimizes suction and run time, to deep clean everywhere. With fade-free battery power and a battery-saving trigger. And real-time reporting on the LCD screen to give you control of your clean. The Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system automatically changes the motor speed between carpets and hard floors.

Lorex Home Center

