Dyson’s high-end V11 Cordless Vacuum drops to new low from $484.50 (Save 30%)

QVC is currently offering the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $499.68 shipped. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $484.68 when code NEW has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $699 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for an up to 30% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $12, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Dyson’s most capable stick vacuums in its lineup, the V11 delivers “twice the suction” as the competition with a high torque cleaner head that automatically adjusts based on different floor types. You’ll also benefit from its 60-minute runtime as well as a handheld mode that pairs with nine additional attachments. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum for $260 at Amazon. This offering ditches the Dyson namesake, but still delivers a similar cleaning experience. There isn’t quite as much suction, but this one can also double as a handheld vacuum for smaller messes and carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 3,600 customers.

Or you could just let a robotic vacuum do the cleaning instead. Right now, iRobot’s pet hair-ready Roomba 960 is now $270 in refurbished condition, which is down from its original $700 price tag. That’s alongside the ongoing deals on Roborock’s laser-guided robotic vacuums from $300 and everything else in our home goods right here.

Dyson V11 Stick Vacuum features:

Twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum. Cord-free cleaning, made easier. Intelligently optimizes suction and run time, to deep clean everywhere. With fade-free battery power and a battery-saving trigger. And real-time reporting on the LCD screen to give you control of your clean. The Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system automatically changes the motor speed between carpets and hard floors.

