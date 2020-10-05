Roborock’s laser-guided S5 MAX Robotic Vacuum drops to $440, more from $300

Roborock Technology Co. (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 MAX Robotic Vacuum for $439.99 shipped. Down from its usual $549 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, saves you 20%, and marks a new all-time low. This robotic vacuum delivers integrated mopping capabilities as well for tackling all of your home’s cleaning needs. Alongside a laser-guided navigation system, other notable features here include 2000Pa suction, Alexa or Assistant voice control, and 180-minutes of runtime per charge. Over 660 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Roborock’s Amazon storefront offers its S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99. While you’d usually pay $400, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the all-time low. This offering packs similar voice control alongside a 2000pa suction system, 150-minute runtime, and laser-guided cleaning. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide to find even more discounts for around the house. Earlier this morning, we spotted a notable series of offers on Anova sous vide cookers at up to $200 off alongside a 2020 Amazon low on these Contigo Steel Chill bottles for $9.50.

Roborock S5 MAX Robotic Vacuum features:

290ml electric water tank. App controlled water flow. Virtual no-go and virtual no-mop zones, ideal for carpets or rugs. Precision laser navigation. Z-shape cleaning path. Selective room cleaning. Faster and better. Strong 2000Pa suction and with automatic carpet boost. Ideal for all floor types. 200 of non-stop cleaning. Ideal for large homes.

