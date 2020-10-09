iRobot’s pet hair-ready Roomba 960 Robo Vac now $270 (Refurb, Orig. $700)

- Oct. 9th 2020 8:30 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $269.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $700, new models start at $450 on Amazon right now with refurbs usually siting in the $350 range when available. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Compatible with hard floors and carpets alongside the auto-adjust cleaning head, this model is “ideal for homes with pets” via its 3-stage cleaning system to rid your space of pet hair and allergens. vSLAM navigation and Wi-Fi connectivity map your home out while providing access to Google Assistant or Alexa control (with compatible devices). Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day warranty from iRobot. More details below.

But if it’s just a basic vacuuming robot you’re after to help around the house for the holidays, check out the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500. This model sells for $166 shipped at Amazon and carries solid ratings from over 6,300 customers. Its navigation features aren’t quite as advanced, but you’re saving over $100 here and it includes similar app control alongside a 110-minute runtime and auto-charging.

Be sure to check out the Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal unit as well as the latest DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum, not to mention this deal on Roborock’s laser-guided S5 MAX Robotic Vacuum. Head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series). Intelligently Maps and Cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage. Ideal for Homes with Pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

