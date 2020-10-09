KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer hits all-time low at 20% off + more from $34

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer (KHMB732BM) for $79.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy and Home Depot. Regularly $100, this is the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon about 3-months ago and the best we can find. This one does away with the cords traditionally associated with hand mixers and offers up a totally wireless experience that “makes up to 200 cookies on a full charge.” Alongside the seven included speed settings, it can fully recharge in 2-hours and offers up a handy 10-minute quick charge feature. The soft start function is a nice touch as it will gradually increase the speed of the beaters to the desired setting to avoid messy accidents. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Russell Hobbs Retro Immersion Blender for $33.99 shipped. Down from $54, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of retro-inspired kitchen appliances, this is a must-have them. It has 225W of power and two speeds, plus a pulse feature. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

And don’t forget to check out today’s Gold Box 11-in-1 toaster oven deal as well as this 3.4-quart digital air fryer for $35 shipped. You’ll find plenty more kitchenware deals right here and don’t forget to check out the new Target Halloween line.

More on the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer:

Make up to 200 cookies on a full charge. Based on 4 batches of chocolate chip cookies.

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery delivers optimal run time and performance. Battery Indicator Light signals when it is time to charge the battery.

“Easy to charge with convenient charger included, which works on all products across the suite. Charge from empty to full in 2 hours or less.With a quick charge of 10 minutes stir up a cake batter recipe.When following recommended battery maintenance. “

