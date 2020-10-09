KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer hits all-time low at 20% off + more from $34

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer (KHMB732BM) for $79.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy and Home Depot. Regularly $100, this is the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon about 3-months ago and the best we can find. This one does away with the cords traditionally associated with hand mixers and offers up a totally wireless experience that “makes up to 200 cookies on a full charge.” Alongside the seven included speed settings, it can fully recharge in 2-hours and offers up a handy 10-minute quick charge feature. The soft start function is a nice touch as it will gradually increase the speed of the beaters to the desired setting to avoid messy accidents. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Russell Hobbs Retro Immersion Blender for $33.99 shipped. Down from $54, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of retro-inspired kitchen appliances, this is a must-have them. It has 225W of power and two speeds, plus a pulse feature. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
And don’t forget to check out today’s Gold Box 11-in-1 toaster oven deal as well as this 3.4-quart digital air fryer for $35 shipped. You’ll find plenty more kitchenware deals right here and don’t forget to check out the new Target Halloween line.
More on the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer:
- Make up to 200 cookies on a full charge. Based on 4 batches of chocolate chip cookies.
- Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery delivers optimal run time and performance. Battery Indicator Light signals when it is time to charge the battery.
- “Easy to charge with convenient charger included, which works on all products across the suite. Charge from empty to full in 2 hours or less.With a quick charge of 10 minutes stir up a cake batter recipe.When following recommended battery maintenance. “
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!