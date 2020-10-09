Bring a 3.4-quart digital air fryer home today for $35 shipped (Reg. $57+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 3.4-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $34.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 direct from Best Buy, it currently sells for closer to $57 at via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest we can find. This handy little device will help to get all of that unhealthy oil out of your diet while still providing delicious crispy fried meals. It has a series of pre-programmed cook settings to take the guesswork out of commonly made air fryer foods, as well as temperature range from 180- to 400-degrees. The non-stick fry basket can get thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups and the built-in timer ensures you aren’t left with overcooked meals. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

Today’s offer is easily among the most affordable options out there from a trustworthy brand. For comparisons sake this similarly-sized Chefman model sells for $60 and the Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven goes for $50. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman Turbo Fry goes for $5 more than today’s lead deal right now. If you’re looking to bring some air frying action home for the holiday months, today’s deal is a solid option.

Or just opt for one of these Anova sous vide cookers while they are up to $200 off or today’s Gold Box offer on this 11-in-1 toaster oven at 25% off. We also have big-time deals on Bodum kitchen storage containers, AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden, and more right here.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

