Microsoft is launching a new early holiday sale today that’s discounting a selection of its Surface devices, PCs, Galaxy handsets, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is on the Surface Pro 7 i5 1.1GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99. Down from its $1,400 going rate at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Powered by a 10th generation i5 processor, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 delivers a 2-in-1 experience centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. Alongside its 10.5-hour battery life and 256GB of onboard storage, 16GB of RAM ensures it can keep up with multitaskers. Plus, a USB-C port highlights the I/O on top of the a USB-A slot and SD card reader. Microsoft is also taking up to $384 off bundles of the Surface Pro 7, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more.

While you’ll be able to shop all of the deals in today’s sale here, Microsoft is also offering a particularly notable batch of offers on Samsung Galaxy smartphone bundles at up to $300 off. You’ll be able to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 by itself at $200 off, but bundling the handset with Microsoft 365 and a pair of Galaxy Buds will drop the price to $929.97, down from its $1,220 value. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on the package to date. Learn more about Galaxy Note 20 in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to head over to Microsoft for every else on sale. There are plenty of other offers to take advantage of before the holidays to help check some names off your list. Or if it’s the Apple gear that you’re after, earlier this morning, Amazon and Best Buy launched a new shopping event that you’ll want to peruse for even more savings.

Surface Pro 7 features:

At the office, at home, or en route, new Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever with a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery, Instant On, improved graphics, and longer standby time – plus more multitasking connections, now including both USB-C and USB-A ports.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!