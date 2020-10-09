Ahead of next week’s Prime Day festivities and keynote, Best Buy has kicked off a weekend Apple Event sale. Amazon is conveniently matching many of these deals, as well. Notable price drops include AirPods, MacBook Air, and more. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll find our top picks down below.

Headphones highlight latest Apple Event sale

Best Buy is discounting a number of headphones from Apple and Beats as part of this weekend’s sale. That includes AirPods with Charging Case at $130. You’ll also find this deal over at Amazon. That’s a nearly $30 price drop from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention.

Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

You can also save on the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones at $199.99. An offer also being matching at Amazon. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate.

Other notable deals include:

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. That includes a great price drop on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, which has returned to Apple all-time low prices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!