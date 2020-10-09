Nest Thermostat E comes bundled with an extra sensor for $130 (Reg. $180)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Thermostat E with extra sensors for $129.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for around $180 at retailers like Amazon. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality, and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon where it has collected stellar ratings.

Enjoy some extra savings and go with the Emerson Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $97. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control mean that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Features like 7-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30-minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $100. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 7,900 Amazon reviewers.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Frosted display

Remote control

Energy-efficiency

Home/Away assist

Wireless connection

