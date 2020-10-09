Google’s unlocked Pixel 4a 128GB is on sale from $300 at Best Buy (Reg. $350)

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixel 4a 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped when you opt to activate it today. Prefer to avoid activation fees? Scroll down the page a bit and hit “Buying Options” to see an open-box model on sale for $307.99 shipped. Down $50 from its regular going rate, today’s deal is a match for our last mention at Best Buy and is the lowest available right now. Google’s Pixel 4a offers 128GB of built-in storage and some killer features to deliver a premium smartphone experience on a budget. With a 5.8-inch HD display, dual cameras, and the Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor, we called it a “superb smartphone on a budget” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to protect your investment? Well, this crystal clear case is just $8 Prime shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Being clear, it’ll showcase whichever color Pixel 4a you decide to pick up while still protecting it from small tumbles.

Looking for something a bit different? The TCL 10 Pro offers a quad-camera array, expandable storage, and a 6.47-inch display for $380 shipped right now. You’ll also find the TCL 10L on sale for $210 shipped, sporting 64GB of storage (which is expandable), a 6.53-inch display, and much more.

More on the Google Pixel 4a:

Meet Pixel 4a, the helpful Google phone at a helpful price. It comes packed with all the things you want in a phone, for a lot less than you’d expect. Equipped with 2.2GHz + 1.8 GHz, 64-bit octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM helps you get the help you need, fast – for a lot less than you’d expect.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!