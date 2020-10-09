Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone for $209.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is $2 under our preivous mention and matching the Amazon all-time low tracked only once before. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone for yourself or a family member, there’s a lot to like about TCL’s 10L. It packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display complete with expandable microSD card storage, and a rear fingerprint scanner. Around back there’s a quad-camera array with 48MP, super wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars and we noted that you’ll be “pleasantly surprised at just how good the TCL 10L is” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to wrap the TCL 10L in a new case with this $15 option at Amazon. It delivers a shockproof design with a TPU and polycarbonate construction. There’s also a raised lip around the front to keep your new handset’s screen scratch-free when being placed on a table.

We’re also still seeing that TCL’s 10 Pro Android smartphone is still on sale, which has dropped to $380. That’s on top of everything else in our Android guide right now, including a $280 discount on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is down to its second-best price yet. You’ll also find all of the best app deals and freebies for your Android device in our roundup here, as well.

TCL 10L features:

Optimize your media playback and creative expression with TCL 10L’s NXTVISION visual technology. Experience streaming in a whole new way thanks to an expansive 6.53” FHD+ NXTVISION display with a dedicated display engine that enhances color, clarity and contrast in real time. HDR feature improves ordinary videos so you can enjoy sharp, remastered HDR content no matter the source. Plus, browse and read comfortably with an array of eye protection modes.

