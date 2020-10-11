Latest ecobee Smart Thermostat offers HomeKit control for $200 ($50 off)

- Oct. 11th 2020 8:46 am ET

0

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy members the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat for $199.99 shipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon and a match of our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and go with the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat for over $30+ less. You’ll still be able to enjoy HomeKit compatibility along with automatic scheduling, and support for smart sensors throughout your home.

Jump over to our Green Deals guide for additional electric outdoor tools and other price drops on environmentally-friendly offers.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

