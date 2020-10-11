Latest ecobee Smart Thermostat offers HomeKit control for $200 ($50 off)

Best Buy offers its My Best Buy members the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat for $199.99 shipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate at retailers like Amazon and a match of our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and go with the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat for over $30+ less. You’ll still be able to enjoy HomeKit compatibility along with automatic scheduling, and support for smart sensors throughout your home.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

