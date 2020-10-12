eufy brings an affordable smart lock to your front door, now $100 (Reg. $150)

eufyHome via Amazon offers its Security Smart Door Lock for $99.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code PDEF850099 is applied during checkout. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and $30 less than our previous mention. The latest from eufy drops some of the smart features, like a fingerprint scanner, for a more approachable design. You’ll still find a built-in keypad for easy entry along with Bluetooth connectivity via eufy’s smartphone app. One nice trade-off, unlike some other smart locks on the market, is that you’re still able to use your own key in addition to the features baked-in to this product. Early reviews are positive like the rest of eufy’s smart home security lineup.

For a more affordable alternative, consider going with the Schlage Camelot Keyboard for $85.50 instead. You’ll miss out on some of the smartphone functionality detailed above, but it’s still a solid alternative if you’re looking to save further. Not to mention, it’s more traditional design may be suitable for some decor.

While we’re on the subject of smart home accessories, Home Depot has a number of discounts this morning on thermostats and more. You’ll find accessories from ecobee, Honeywell, and other trusted names that will help you cut down on energy usage this winter.

eufy Smart Lock features:

All-Weather Protection: With an IPX3 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

BHMA Grade 2 Security Certification: Certified by the American National Standards Institute to work after locking and unlocking 250,000 times, Smart Lock can easily handle the daily comings and goings of a busy household.

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open remotely via Bluetooth with the Eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

