Save $200 and score one of the best prices yet on Microsoft’s Surface Book 3

- Oct. 12th 2020 2:08 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Book 3 i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Also available directly from Microsoft. Usually selling for $1,600, today’s offer saves you $200, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $32 of the all-time low. Centered around 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 delivers a unique folding hinge that pairs with a detachable keyboard. There’s a 10th-generation 1.2GHz i5 processor at the core of the experience as well as up to 15.5-hours of battery life so you can get work done or take notes all day. A USB-C port headlines the I/O, but you’ll also find dual USB 3.0 slots and an SD Card reader. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

If you’d rather opt for a more portable offering from Microsoft, its Surface Go 2 might be a better option to consider. It’ll set you back a much more affordable $399 at Amazon right now, but that lower price will ditch the more powerful feature set while providing a 10.5-inch PixelSense display and more. 

The Microsoft deals don’t end there, as you can still shop its early holiday sale for deep price cuts on its Surface Pro 7 and more. With up to $384 off select bundles centered around the 2-in-1 machine, there’s also savings on Galaxy smartphones throughout the event as well as accessories and much more.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features:

Performance meets versatility. Meet the laptop that can handle your biggest demands. The most powerful Surface laptop yet combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Tackle your biggest demands with quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing graphics, and high-resolution PixelSense Display designed for Surface Pen and touch.

