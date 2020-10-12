Take $100 off Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac as Prime Day deals roll-in

Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,699.93 shipped. That’s down nearly $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve tracked to date. You can also save $100 on the 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB version at $1,899.

Apple’s 2020 Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1 or 3.3GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and up to 512GB worth of internal solid-state drive storage. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up the Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and other tech essentials. Amongst a number of early Prime Day deals, Amazon has a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air with prices from $850.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

