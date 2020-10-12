Latest MacBook Air drops to new Amazon all-time lows from $850

- Oct. 12th 2020 8:05 am ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB in all colors for $849.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. You can also pick up the 512GB variant for $1,149.99 with the same coupon. That’s a $149 price drop in both instances and new Amazon all-time lows. Apple’s latest MacBook Air arrives with an ultra-portable design and revamped Magic Keyboard. Inside you’ll find a 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. There’s also the new Touch ID sensor, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 11-hours of battery life on this model, making it a suitable solution for creating content on-the-go.

Make the most of your savings today and add this 13-inch felt MacBook sleeve to your setup. It won’t add too much bulk and is available in a few different styles to match your preferences. I’m a big fan of the charcoal variant, which won’t pick up dirt and grime as easily when out and about. Rated an impressive 4.5/5 stars by over 4,800 Amazon reviewers.

Prime Day is nearly here and the deals are already rolling in. On the Apple side of things we’re seeing a notable 1-day price drop on AirPods Pro at $190 from the usual $249 price tag. Woot also has a great selection of iPads, MacBooks, and LG UltraFine monitors on sale today from $280 that’s worth a look.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
  • Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Fast SSD storage
  • 8GB of memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

