Arcade1Up’s Golden Tee arcade game hits a low of $250, more for Prime Day

Best Buy is offering the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser for $249.99 shipped. Normally $400, today’s deal beats the previous best price that we’ve tracked by $35 and marks a new all-time low. If you’re a golf fan, than this arcade game is a must-have in your collection. It features a light-up marquee and four classic Golden Tee titles, including Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2K< Golden Tee ’98, and Golden Tee ’99. There’s a 12-inch cabinet riser included that raises the 17-inch full-color display closer to eye-level. There is 4-player action with “an authentic arcade trackball controller” and buttons that will let you “slice, hook, draw, or fade.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great arcade deals.

