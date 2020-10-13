Arcade1Up’s Golden Tee arcade game hits a low of $250, more for Prime Day

- Oct. 13th 2020 10:07 pm ET

0

Best Buy is offering the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser for $249.99 shipped. Normally $400, today’s deal beats the previous best price that we’ve tracked by $35 and marks a new all-time low. If you’re a golf fan, than this arcade game is a must-have in your collection. It features a light-up marquee and four classic Golden Tee titles, including Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2K< Golden Tee ’98, and Golden Tee ’99. There’s a 12-inch cabinet riser included that raises the 17-inch full-color display closer to eye-level. There is 4-player action with “an authentic arcade trackball controller” and buttons that will let you “slice, hook, draw, or fade.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great arcade deals.

Prefer gaming on console? Our Prime Day game deals roundup has you covered with titles for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch at fantastic prices. From classics like Last of Us II to Zelda, Outer Worlds, Sonic, and much more, we’ve got it all in this single post for you. Don’t forget that we’ve got a constantly-updated Prime Day hub, which is your one-stop place to stay up-to-date on the latest Amazon deals.

More on the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet:

Get a hole in one with this Arcade1Up Golden Tee arcade cabinet. Featuring four classic Golden Tee titles, this arcade cabinet lets you go golfing around the world. This Arcade1Up Golden Tee arcade cabinet has a light-up marquee and a 12-inch cabinet riser that elevates the 17-inch color LCD.

