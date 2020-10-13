Prime Day game deals: Last of Us II, Zelda, Sonic, Outer Worlds, Madden, Mario, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering physical copies of The Last of Us Part II for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price have tracked and is the best we can find. Walmart is charging $50 right now for comparison. A must-play for PlayStation gamers, this one continues the story of Ellie and Joel while introducing a slew of new faces. You can learn all about the post-launch update that hit back in August with Grounded Mode and loads of new features right here. Otherwise, head below for additional Prime Day 2020 gaming deals including Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, The Outer Worlds, Sonic Mania, Madden NFL 21, Celeste, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- NEW all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
- Design your own Xbox controller at $10 off
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox One Sonic franchise sale
- Xbox One Wolfenstein franchise sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Prime Day deals starting from $20
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K21 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15+ (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock: The Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or $42.75 with RedCard
- Or $40.50 for Target Circle Members (free to join)
- More details on Target Circle right here
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Slain: Back From Hell $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
