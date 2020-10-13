Fossil, Skagen, and other smartwatches now up to 50% off from $135

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Fossil, Skagen, Kate Spade, and other smartwatches from $135 shipped. Our top pick is on the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch at $189. Down from its $295 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, beats our previous mention from July by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Pairing a stainless steel housing with your choice of band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life. With over 4,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for additional top picks.
Other notable Prime Day smartwatch deals:
- Skagen Falster 3: $189 (Reg. $295)
- Michael Kors Access Gen 5: $210 (Reg. $260)
- Kate Spade Women’s Scallop: $146 (Reg. $250)
- Diesel On Men’s Axial: $210 (Reg. $324)
- and even more…
If you’re looking for a more fitness-focused offering, we’re also tracking a new low on Fitbit’s best-selling Versa 2 SE for $128 alongside other releases from the brand starting at $35. Not to mention all of the Withings discounts that are live right now from $48 and everything else in our Prime Day hub.
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:
Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!