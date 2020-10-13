Fossil, Skagen, and other smartwatches now up to 50% off from $135

- Oct. 13th 2020 11:30 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Fossil, Skagen, Kate Spade, and other smartwatches from $135 shipped. Our top pick is on the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch at $189. Down from its $295 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, beats our previous mention from July by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Pairing a stainless steel housing with your choice of band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life. With over 4,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for additional top picks.

Other notable Prime Day smartwatch deals:

If you’re looking for a more fitness-focused offering, we’re also tracking a new low on Fitbit’s best-selling Versa 2 SE for $128 alongside other releases from the brand starting at $35. Not to mention all of the Withings discounts that are live right now from $48 and everything else in our Prime Day hub.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Fitness Tracker Prime Day 2020

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go