Prime Day discounts Google Pixel 4/XL from $449 (Reg. $600+)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering various Google Pixel 4 models at up to 39% off. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership. That brings the Pixel 4 64GB model down to $449 as part of today’s event. It originally sold for $799 but trends around $600 these days. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Pixel 4 XL 64GB is also on sale as part of this event at $549 from the usual $700 going rate and original $899 price tag. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days-worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage available in today’s sale, and HDR+ capabilities. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL model and jump from a 5.7-inch display to 6.3-inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars and positively reviewed by 9to5Google.

Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Find all the best deals from Amazon’s 2-day event right here. For more Google-friendly deals, hit up our coverage of Amazon’s Chromebook Gold Box that just launched this morning.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!