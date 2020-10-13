Prime Day discounts Google Pixel 4/XL from $449 (Reg. $600+)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering various Google Pixel 4 models at up to 39% off. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership. That brings the Pixel 4 64GB model down to $449 as part of today’s event. It originally sold for $799 but trends around $600 these days. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Pixel 4 XL 64GB is also on sale as part of this event at $549 from the usual $700 going rate and original $899 price tag. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days-worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage available in today’s sale, and HDR+ capabilities. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL model and jump from a 5.7-inch display to 6.3-inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars and positively reviewed by 9to5Google.
Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.
Find all the best deals from Amazon’s 2-day event right here. For more Google-friendly deals, hit up our coverage of Amazon’s Chromebook Gold Box that just launched this morning.
Google Pixel 4 features:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.
- Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!