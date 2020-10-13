Prime Day discounts LEGO, Sphero, and more by up to 30% with deals from $6

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a collection of STEAM toys and building sets starting at $6. Shipping is free across the board on these Prime-exclusive offers. One highlight is on the LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander set at $134.29. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is $34 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,177-pieces, this LEGO Star Wars set stands out from other creations with the ability to teach you or your little ones how to code. This build assembles three different droids including R2-D2 and more which pair with a Bluetooth hub, motors, and sensors to program various actions. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable STEAM Prime Day deals:

All of the best Prime Day deals are starting to roll in and are now up for the taking over in our hub right here. We’ve got you covered with nearly every product category seeing notable discounts already. But be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys over the next two days so you don’t miss out on all the deals yet to come.

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander features:

Introduce creative kids to a rich LEGO brick galaxy of lovable toy droids, exciting missions and coding with the LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander educational coding toy for kids. This interactive buildable robot toy model puts your child in command of 3 app-controlled Star Wars droids: R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, each with their own personalities and skills.

