Score Radio Flyer’s Electric Go-Kart for $208 (Save 30%), more deals from $4

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of products from Radio Flyer, Step2, and more. With free shipping across the board, prices start at $4. One of our top picks is on the Radio Flyer Ultimate Go-Kart at $208.59. Down from its $298 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. This electric go-kart will have your little one zipping around at speeds of up to 8MPH. It sports a classic design that’s geared towards up to 8-year old kids and includes a battery that enables 45-minute driving sessions. Whether you’re looking to pick this up to help your kid enjoy the fall or want to check someone off the holiday shopping list, this Radio Flyer go-kart is sure to deliver. Over 225 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other top pick in today’s sale:

If you’re looking for other ways to cross the little ones off your list, Prime Day is also discounting a selection of STEAM toys from LEGO, Sphero, and other brands by as much as 30%. But regardless, you’ll also want to swing by our constantly-updating hub for all of the best discounts that Prime Day has to offer.

Radio Flyer Ultimate Go-Kart features:

Bring home the fun and inspire hours of outdoor play with radio flyer’s ultimate go-kart! It features three forward speed settings (2. 5, 5 and 8mph) and automatic braking. The sturdy steel frame and adjustable seat let the fun continue from ages 3-8! Kids will stay safe with the parent-controlled speed lock, seat belt and high-visibility racing Flag. Maneuver corners with ease thanks to rubber traction on the front tires. The large rear wheels are perfect for drifting! 24V battery and charger included. Maximum weight capacity 81 lbs.

