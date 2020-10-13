Samsung Galaxy tablets now up to $150 off: Tab S7 $550, more from $100

With Prime Day now underway, deals have already begun rolling in on nearly every product category and now it’s time for Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Android tablets to get in on the savings. Headlining is the new Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB for $549.99 shipped. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer is only the second discount we’ve tracked, beats our previous mention by $87, and marks a new all-time low. As Samsung’s latest Android tablet, the S7 delivers a high-end experience centered around an 11-inch Super AMOLED display. Alongside its built-in 128GB of storage, you can count on an expandable microSD card slot for an extra 512GB. All-day battery life ensures you won’t have to worry about plugging in through extended note taking sessions or TV binges while S Pen support rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for all of our top picks from $100.

Other Samsung Galaxy tablet deals:

If you’d prefer a more typical computing experience, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of Google, Samsung, and other Chromebooks from $200. And don’t forget that Prime Day is also discounting a selection of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone starting at $200. Most notably, the S10 128GB has dropped to $575 from its $700 going rate alongside a handful of other handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features:

With the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 S7 Wi-Fi is your secret weapon for getting more done—wherever you are. Enjoy the advantages of a true 2-in-1 device, where an expanded keyboard and built-in memory up to 512GB are backed by a battery that lasts the entire workday for ultimate portability.

