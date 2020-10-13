Samsung Galaxy tablets now up to $150 off: Tab S7 $550, more from $100

- Oct. 13th 2020 8:42 am ET

0

With Prime Day now underway, deals have already begun rolling in on nearly every product category and now it’s time for Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Android tablets to get in on the savings. Headlining is the new Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB for $549.99 shipped. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer is only the second discount we’ve tracked, beats our previous mention by $87, and marks a new all-time low. As Samsung’s latest Android tablet, the S7 delivers a high-end experience centered around an 11-inch Super AMOLED display. Alongside its built-in 128GB of storage, you can count on an expandable microSD card slot for an extra 512GB. All-day battery life ensures you won’t have to worry about plugging in through extended note taking sessions or TV binges while S Pen support rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for all of our top picks from $100.

Other Samsung Galaxy tablet deals:

If you’d prefer a more typical computing experience, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of Google, Samsung, and other Chromebooks from $200. And don’t forget that Prime Day is also discounting a selection of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone starting at $200. Most notably, the S10 128GB has dropped to $575 from its $700 going rate alongside a handful of other handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features:

With the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 S7 Wi-Fi is your secret weapon for getting more done—wherever you are. Enjoy the advantages of a true 2-in-1 device, where an expanded keyboard and built-in memory up to 512GB are backed by a battery that lasts the entire workday for ultimate portability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go