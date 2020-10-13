Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $200: S10 128GB now $575 (Reg. $700), more

- Oct. 13th 2020 3:48 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 30% off various Samsung Galaxy Smartphones. Deals start at $200 for Prime members with free shipping available across the board. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for $574.99. That’s down from the original $750 price tag and regular $700 going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone” and Amazon customers largely agree. More below.

Other notable Samsung deals include:

Also as part of Prime Day, Amazon is offering steep discounts on Pixel 4 from $449. You can check out all of our coverage here for more details.

Find all the best deals from Amazon’s 2-day event right here. For more Google-friendly deals, hit up our coverage of Amazon’s Chromebook Gold Box that just launched this morning.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

  • An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here
  • Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours
  • Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

