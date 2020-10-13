Satechi launches up to 50% off Prime Day sale: Chargers, Mac accessories, more

With Prime Day now officially underway, Satechi’s official Amazon is discounting a selection of its iPhone accessories, Apple gear, and more starting at $12. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members. One highlight amongst all of the deals falls to the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $87.99. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats our previous mention by $12, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a spot to refuel up to three devices simultaneously, the Trio Charging Pad can dish out 7.5W of wireless power to an iPhone while also replenishing AirPods and an Apple Watch. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look. Head below the fold for even more.

Other notable Satechi Prime Day deals:

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

