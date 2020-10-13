Woot discounts prev-gen. iMac and iMac Pro by up to 35% during Prime Day (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers a wide selection of previous-generation Apple iMacs in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the previous-generation 21-inch iMac 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB at $1,049.99. Originally $1,299, today’s deal comes in at $9 under our previous mention. Notable features here include a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor alongside a 21.5-inch HD display, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB Fusion hard drive. Woot includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more.

Another standout today is the late 2017 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro at $3,499.99 in certified refurbished condition. Originally $4,999, today’s deal is the second-best refurb offer we’ve seen. This model sports a 27-inch Retina 5K display that’s backed by 3.2GHz Intel processor, alongside 1TB of SSD storage, and more.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories.

You’ll find even more deals on the latest Retina 5K iMacs from Apple in our coverage from earlier this week. Make sure you also keep it locked to our Prime Day and Apple guides for all of the latest price drops.

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

PERFORMANCE: 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, the iMac is faster and more powerful than ever. Includes 16GB of memory and a 1TB fusion drive.

GRAPHICS: With Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 and a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, iMac delivers full HD visual effects and 3D graphics with the most colorful retina display iMac has ever seen.

POWER: Utilize Apple apps and features such as Siri, Finder, Spotlight, Photos, iMovie, Garage Band, Safari, iTunes, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, Messages and more. Pair your Mac system with other Apple devices for seamless use.

