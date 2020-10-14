AmazonBasics tech essentials up to 40% off during Prime Day, deals from $4

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 40% off its AmazonBasics smartphone accessories lineup. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the 12W USB-A Wall Charger at $7.21 It typically goes for around $10 with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in 6-months. This low-key wall charger delivers 2.4A 12W speeds, making it a suitable option for basic smartphones and tablets. It’s an ideal companion for kids who don’t need the fastest power-ups. You won’t be too upset if this one goes missing at just $7. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Other notable top picks include:

While we’re on the subject of Mac and iPhone accessories, don’t miss Anker’s annual Prime Day sale for more deals on Thunderbolt 3 docks, batteries, and other everyday essentials. The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub.

AmazonBasics Wall Charger features:

1-port 12-watt USB wall charger for charging one device at a time—great for phones, tablets, and other devices

Built-in device detection; USB port can provide up to 2.4 amps of power (does not support Quick Charge; devices equipped with Quick Charge will charge at normal speed)

Internal safety switch for ultimate protection; automatic shutoff; energy efficient

