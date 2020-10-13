Anker Prime Day event delivers deals on iPhone/Android essentials, docks, more

Anker’s annual Prime Day sale is now live at Amazon with exclusive discounts for Prime members. Amazon will be adding to the list of available deals throughout the day, as well. Free shipping is available on all orders. Anker’s PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $199.99 with the on-page coupon. That’s a match of our previous mention and 20% off the regular going rate. Anker entered the competitive Thunderbolt 3 dock space back in June with a 13-port design that delivers an ample amount of front-facing I/O, including SD card slots, USB-C PD up to 85W, and more. We loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and early Amazon customers agree. More Prime Day deals below.

Other notable deals include:

The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub. If you’re looking for high-end iPhone and Mac accessories, may sure to check out today’s Satechi sale, as well.

Anker PowerExpand Elite features:

Incredible Expansion: Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.

Unparalleled Charging Options: With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.

Media Display: The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!