Save up to 30% on electric Segway go-karts, scooters, and more at new lows

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of electric and kids scooters, bikes, and more priced from $10.50 shipped. Our top pick is on the Segway Ninebot Electric Go-Kart for $599. Down from its $800 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen this year, and is a new all-time low. This high-end electric go-kart from Segway delivers up to 15MPH top speeds with a nearly 14-mile range. It can support riders up to 220-pounds and has a full reclining seat, collapsible design, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 180 customers. Head below for more.

Other electric vehicle deals:

Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart features:

Segway Ninebot Gokart is the first Gokart ever that is made to drift. Besides footbrake, it features a mechanical handbrake which allows not only to stop the vehicle abruptly but even drift with it. The more you race, the better you will get, and the more you can challenge yourself. Enjoy the ride with the fastest initial acceleration and sprint from 0 to 20 km/h (0 to 12mph) within seconds.

