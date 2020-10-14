HP monitors, gaming PCs, more on sale from $102 for today only

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking up to 25% off HP monitors and desktops. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the HP 21-inch 1080p HD monitor for $101.99. It typically goes for around $150. This is the best price we’ve seen in a few months at Amazon. As HP’s “thinnest and lightest LCD display to date” this monitor won’t take up too much room in your setup. Includes USB-C, Thunderbolt, and HDMI connectivity options, making it a great solution for Macs and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

Other HP Prime Day deals:

Swing by our additional coverage of Amazon’s Prime Day PC deals where you can score the Razer Blade 15 Advanced at $2,100 along with a host of other accessories from $26. Our Prime Day deal hub is also being updated around the clock with the latest offers.

HP 1080p Monitor features:

Resolution & panel — 21.5-inch full HD monitor (1920 x 1080p @ 60 hertz) with 16:9 aspect ratio and an anti-glare matte IPS LED-backlit panel (7ms response time)

Bezel-less frame — A frameless ultra-widescreen provides a seamless multi-monitor set-up with 3-sided narrow bezels

Panoramic viewing — 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles with adjustable tilt (-5° to 25°) for more comfortable viewing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!