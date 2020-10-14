It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. But that also means today is your last chance at the wide-ranging Prime Day 2020 deals and all of the most notable Apple price drops. Fortunately, all of the best deals are organized right here for you. Otherwise, you’ll find all of today’s best Mac and iOS deals below including Sentinels of the Multiverse, Plant Light Meter, Digital Barometer S10, English Thesaurus, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: English Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary G.: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

Prime Day game deals: Super Mario Bros. U from $36, Resident Evil 2 $16, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Faster Weight Loss & Diet Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Gun – AR Gun Game Library: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Subwords: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notebooks: Write and Organize: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $24 (Reg. $30)

Mac: SavingsApp: Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $15)

More on Sentinels of the Multiverse :

Calling all Sentinels! Do you have what it takes to defend the Multiverse? Compose a team of comic book heroes, each with their own playstyles, backstories, and grudges. Pit them against a variety of maniacal and formidable villains. Defeat your enemies and save the Multiverse! Sentinels of the Multiverse is the award-winning game in which players join forces as heroes to combat a dastardly villain in a dynamic environment. The digital version of SotM plays like a comic book come to life! Control an entire team of heroes in single player, or head online and join heroes from around the globe in multiplayer. This is cooperative card-battle like you’ve never played before!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!