Prime Day game deals: Super Mario Bros. U from $36, Resident Evil 2 $16, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped for physical or digital copies. However, Target Circle members can score this one for $35.99 shipped after claiming this additional 10% off voucher. Alongside a variety of playable characters including Toadette and Nabbit, this one features multiplayer as well as bringing a more classic 2D Mario experience to your Switch. But there are loads of notable Switch games on sale for Prime Day below as well as a host of fresh new PSN deals and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Poké Ball Plus peripheral at $20 (Reg. $49)
- 8Bitdo’s retro Switch controllers from $15
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- All of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
- Design your own Xbox controller at $10 off
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $30 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- DEATH STRANDING $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Amazon
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thief $2 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Sims 4 Plus Star Wars $20 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $20 (Reg. $40)
- Need for Speed $7.50 (Reg. $15+)
- UFC 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox One Sonic franchise sale
- Xbox One Wolfenstein franchise sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Prime Day deals starting from $20
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K21 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15+ (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock: The Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Slain: Back From Hell $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 + Mario Party Double Pack $100
- Incl. $10 Target Gift Card
- Dark Souls: Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different
FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer + new dog companions, more
HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories
Rambo comes to Mortal Kombat 11 along with free next-gen upgrades, more
Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more
Overwatch going free to play on Nintendo Switch for limited time
Mario All-Stars Review: Do these Nintendo classics stand the test of time?
Mario Kart Live: New details on Nintendo’s upcoming mixed-reality game
Apex Legends gains cross-play October 6, no cross-progression “yet”
