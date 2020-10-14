Prime Day slashes Dremel, Creality, and FlashForge 3D printers as low as $295

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer for $475.30 shipped with an automatic discount applied at checkout. That’s $203 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. Unlike many 3D printers, this Dremel offering boasts a fully-enclosed design. This provides better heat management while also reducing the chance that a print could get bumped during the creation process. Owners will be able to craft items that are up to 9-inches tall, 5.9-inches wide, and 5.5-inches deep. Dremel provides a 1-year warranty that also includes customer service and support. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more 3D printers on sale from $295.

Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer features:

Quickly and easily make your 1st print out of the box with completely pre-assembled printer, included 0.5kg spool of filament and clear setup instructions. Maximum build depth (inches): 9 Maximum build height (inches): 5.9 Maximum build width (inches): 5.5

Far superior safety compared to competition with fully enclosed design, non-heated build plate, PLA-only printing and 3rd party UL safety approval

Compatibility with brand new Dremel Digilab 3D Slicer based on cura, the industry leading open source 3D printing software and gcode files so you can use your favorite slicer

