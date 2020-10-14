Prime Day slashes Dremel, Creality, and FlashForge 3D printers as low as $295

- Oct. 14th 2020 12:51 pm ET

From $295
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer for $475.30 shipped with an automatic discount applied at checkout. That’s $203 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. Unlike many 3D printers, this Dremel offering boasts a fully-enclosed design. This provides better heat management while also reducing the chance that a print could get bumped during the creation process. Owners will be able to craft items that are up to 9-inches tall, 5.9-inches wide, and 5.5-inches deep. Dremel provides a 1-year warranty that also includes customer service and support. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more 3D printers on sale from $295.

More 3D printers on sale:

While not a filament refill, you can stock up on AmazonBasics printer paper for just $3 per ream. This price has dropped $2 further than when we originally posted it, allowing you to snag 2,500 sheets of paper at a remarkable rate. Unless you use your printer like crazy, this investment is one that’ll likely last you for years to come. And that’s far from all the discounts we’ve spotted. Swing by our Prime Day 2020 guide to see what else is in store.

Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer features:

  • Quickly and easily make your 1st print out of the box with completely pre-assembled printer, included 0.5kg spool of filament and clear setup instructions. Maximum build depth (inches): 9 Maximum build height (inches): 5.9 Maximum build width (inches): 5.5
  • Far superior safety compared to competition with fully enclosed design, non-heated build plate, PLA-only printing and 3rd party UL safety approval
  • Compatibility with brand new Dremel Digilab 3D Slicer based on cura, the industry leading open source 3D printing software and gcode files so you can use your favorite slicer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $295
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Dremel Creality

About the Author