Spigen Prime Day sale: 10W Slim Qi Charger $11, iPhone cases under $10, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Spigen via Amazon is taking up to 40% off its popular iPhone and Android accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the Spigen 10W Steadi Boost Qi Charger at $11.04. It typically goes for between $17 and $20 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This sleek Qi charger won’t take up too much bulk on your nightstand while providing 10W charging speeds. It’s an ideal companion for Android and iPhone devices looking to be powered up without the burden of plugging in a cable every time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

We’ll have plenty of Prime Day deals continuing to roll in throughout the next 24-hours or so. Check out our earlier coverage of Macally’s Prime Day sale for more deals for your everyday setup.

Spigen SteadiBoost Qi Charger features:

Compact Design: A wireless charger smaller than the palm of your hand; compact design with all the power

10W Fast Charging: Qi certified for 7.5W and 10W wireless charging; charge you Apple or Android device at its max potential

ControlHeat Technology: Designed with ControlHeat in order to protect the device and yourself from harm.

Spigen Cases Compatible: Designed to be compatible with Spigen cases (with the exception of wallet cases)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!