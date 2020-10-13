Outfit your Mac with new accessories: Aluminum Stand $28, Solar Keyboard, more

Amazon, as part of its Prime Day event, is offering a number of discounts on Macally accessories for your MacBook, iPad, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the Aluminum MacBook Stand for $27.99. It typically goes for $40 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This sleek MacBook stand is made of aluminum and supports displays up to 17-inches in size. It will raise your laptop 6-inches off the surface, helping to alleviate neck pain. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Other notable deals include:

The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub. If you’re looking for high-end iPhone and Mac accessories, may sure to check out today’s Satechi sale, as well as Anker’s Prime Day event.

Macally Aluminum MacBook Dock features:

Tilt design to offer natural and comfortable typing experience

Raised front lips and non-slip pad to keep your laptop in place

Open aluminum design allow natural air circulation to keep your laptop cool

