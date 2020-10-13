Outfit your Mac with new accessories: Aluminum Stand $28, Solar Keyboard, more

Amazon, as part of its Prime Day event, is offering a number of discounts on Macally accessories for your MacBook, iPad, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Our top pick is the Aluminum MacBook Stand for $27.99. It typically goes for $40 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This sleek MacBook stand is made of aluminum and supports displays up to 17-inches in size. It will raise your laptop 6-inches off the surface, helping to alleviate neck pain. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Other notable deals include:

The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub. If you’re looking for high-end iPhone and Mac accessories, may sure to check out today’s Satechi sale, as well as Anker’s Prime Day event.

Macally Aluminum MacBook Dock features:

  • Tilt design to offer natural and comfortable typing experience
  • Raised front lips and non-slip pad to keep your laptop in place
  • Open aluminum design allow natural air circulation to keep your laptop cool

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
