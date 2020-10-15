Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard + Mouse drops to an Amazon low of $59.50

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard + Mouse for $59.49 shipped. For comparison, buying both the keyboard and mouse separate at Best Buy would set you back over $90 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re ready to give your work-from-home productivity a boost, upgrading to ergonomic peripherals is a great way to do that. I switched to an ergonomic keyboard for a while and really enjoyed it, only changing back to mechanical when rebuilding my gaming PC. Today’s deal gives you both a keyboard and mouse that are designed to give you a full-fledged desk makeover with one single purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just looking to replace your mouse? The Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball is a great choice. It’s a wireless mouse that offers a built-in trackball, which has long been regarded as one of the best ergonomic options for your desktop. At $30 shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Ready to upgrade your desk further? Check out Samsung’s 15.6-inch Galaxy Books starting at $750 shipped. You’ll find multiple options available here ranging in specs and storage.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Next-level comfort. Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury.

Excellent support. Keyboard features improved cushion and ergonomically tested palm rest covered in premium fabric provides all-day comfort and promotes a neutral wrist posture.

Built-in keyboard shortcuts, including dedicated Office key for Microsoft 365,* plus emojis, search, easy access to media controls, and more.[1]

Exceptional control. Mouse features smooth tracking on a variety of desk surfaces, and optimized scrolling wheel for precise web and document navigation.

