Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard + Mouse drops to an Amazon low of $59.50

- Oct. 15th 2020 2:46 pm ET

$59.50
0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard + Mouse for $59.49 shipped. For comparison, buying both the keyboard and mouse separate at Best Buy would set you back over $90 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re ready to give your work-from-home productivity a boost, upgrading to ergonomic peripherals is a great way to do that. I switched to an ergonomic keyboard for a while and really enjoyed it, only changing back to mechanical when rebuilding my gaming PC. Today’s deal gives you both a keyboard and mouse that are designed to give you a full-fledged desk makeover with one single purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just looking to replace your mouse? The Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball is a great choice. It’s a wireless mouse that offers a built-in trackball, which has long been regarded as one of the best ergonomic options for your desktop. At $30 shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Ready to upgrade your desk further? Check out Samsung’s 15.6-inch Galaxy Books starting at $750 shipped. You’ll find multiple options available here ranging in specs and storage.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard features:

  • Next-level comfort. Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury.
  • Excellent support. Keyboard features improved cushion and ergonomically tested palm rest covered in premium fabric provides all-day comfort and promotes a neutral wrist posture.
  • Built-in keyboard shortcuts, including dedicated Office key for Microsoft 365,* plus emojis, search, easy access to media controls, and more.[1]
  • Exceptional control. Mouse features smooth tracking on a variety of desk surfaces, and optimized scrolling wheel for precise web and document navigation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$59.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide