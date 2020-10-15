Save $200 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Books starting at Amazon lows of $750

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Ion i7 1.8GHz/12GB/512GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Down from its $1,300 going rate, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches the Amazon all-time low. The 13-inch model is also on sale for $999.99 at Amazon. Featuring an up to 15-inch OLED 1080p display, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion packs a premium build and is powered by an i7 processor. There’s a 512GB NMVe SSD built-in alongside either 12 or 8GB of RAM, a single Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.0 slots, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6. Not to mention, those with a Galaxy smartphone will be able to take advantage of reverse wireless charging built into this PC’s trackpad. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the very first price cut on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book S at $749.99. Down from $950, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. As one of the first devices equipped with a hybrid Intel Lakefield CPU, you’ll benefit from 17-hour battery life per charge alongside 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and aluminum build. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

While you’re upgrading the workstation, take advantage of this 40% discount on Monoprice’s 35-inch UltraWide Monitor. Having dropped to a new all-time low at $300, you’ll be able to find some additional displays from $180, as well. And then complete the upgrade by grabbing this aluminum stand at $25 that has room for two laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion features:

Travel light with the Samsung 15.6″ Galaxy Book Ion Laptop. Thanks to a compact 13.3″ display, the Galaxy Book has a small footprint and weighs under three pounds. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, and integrated Intel UHD graphics. Users will be able to quickly boot and load applications as well as expand their storage via external solutions such as microSD cards and USB devices.

