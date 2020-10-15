Score Nest’s Hello Doorbell ahead of holiday shopping season at $150 (35% off)

Home Depot currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and more. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more details.

Alternatively, you can save even more cash by going with the Arlo Video Doorbell at $130 instead. This option packs much of the same functionality as the lead deal, but trades the deep Google Assistant support for integration with the greater Arlo security ecosystem. It’ll still monitor for package deliveries and more, but without the enhanced motion detection and the like. This one comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

If keeping an eye on the front porch isn’t your biggest concern with home security, we’re also seeing some more affordable YI smart cameras from $28 today. With various options for both indoor and outdoor usage, you’ll be able to save 30% across the board. Then dive into our smart home guide for all of the other discounts today.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

