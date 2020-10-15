This best-selling pop-up Dinosaurs Encyclopedia book is now $15.50 (Reg. $23+)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Encyclopedia Prehistorica Dinosaurs: The Definitive Pop-Up book for $15.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Price will automatically drop in the cart. Regularly around $23 or so at Amazon lately, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and the best we can find on this Amazon best-seller. This one comes from “renowned pop-up masters Robert Sabuda and Matthew Reinhart” and features “breathtaking” pop-up imagery of the world’s most beloved species. Raptors and T. rex pop off the page with a “startling jawful of jagged teeth” alongside a host of smaller pop-ups and text in a kindergarten to grade 4-ready hardcover book. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If the pop-up style isn’t getting you excited there are some other notable children’s publications focusing on dinosaurs to consider. The National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Dinosaurs is a great option from a trusted source that sells for under $13.50 while the Children’s Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs hardcover sells for $11. Both of which are great alternatives to today’s lead deal, just don’t expect T. rex to come popping off the page at you.

Now that you have some reading material for the kids sorted, dig into our picks for the the best new book releases this month and the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies. You’ll also want to check out these mid-week magazine deals and the latest graphic novel reads from just $1.

More on the Encyclopedia Prehistorica Dinosaurs:

Open this book and a massive T. REX springs out, flashing a startling jawful of jagged teeth. Turn the next spread and a ravishing raptor unfurls and appears to fly off the edge of the page. Inside the amazing ENCYCLOPEDIA PREHISTORICA: DINOSAURS are “shield bearers” in full-body armor, creatures with frilly headgear, and weighty, long-necked giants. There are even amusing tidbits on the history of paleontology itself — like a pop-up version of a Victorian New Year’s dinner in the belly of a dinosaur model, or a pair of scientists locked in a literal tug-of-war over bones.

