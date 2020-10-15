This best-selling pop-up Dinosaurs Encyclopedia book is now $15.50 (Reg. $23+)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Encyclopedia Prehistorica Dinosaurs: The Definitive Pop-Up book for $15.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Price will automatically drop in the cart. Regularly around $23 or so at Amazon lately, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and the best we can find on this Amazon best-seller. This one comes from “renowned pop-up masters Robert Sabuda and Matthew Reinhart” and features “breathtaking” pop-up imagery of the world’s most beloved species. Raptors and T. rex pop off the page with a “startling jawful of jagged teeth” alongside a host of smaller pop-ups and text in a kindergarten to grade 4-ready hardcover book. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If the pop-up style isn’t getting you excited there are some other notable children’s publications focusing on dinosaurs to consider. The National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Dinosaurs is a great option from a trusted source that sells for under $13.50 while the Children’s Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs hardcover sells for $11. Both of which are great alternatives to today’s lead deal, just don’t expect T. rex to come popping off the page at you.

More on the Encyclopedia Prehistorica Dinosaurs:

Open this book and a massive T. REX springs out, flashing a startling jawful of jagged teeth. Turn the next spread and a ravishing raptor unfurls and appears to fly off the edge of the page. Inside the amazing ENCYCLOPEDIA PREHISTORICA: DINOSAURS are “shield bearers” in full-body armor, creatures with frilly headgear, and weighty, long-necked giants. There are even amusing tidbits on the history of paleontology itself — like a pop-up version of a Victorian New Year’s dinner in the belly of a dinosaur model, or a pair of scientists locked in a literal tug-of-war over bones.

