Leverage transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s with SanDisk’s 500GB USB-C SSD for $95

Amazon offers the latest SanDisk 500GB USB-C Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $140 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find by around 30%. The latest version of SanDisk’s popular USB-C portable solid-state drive comes with transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s, that’s nearly double the previous-generation model. Its ultra-portable design, 5-year warranty, and drop protection to 6-feet make it a great option for content creators anywhere. The small footprint makes it easy to toss in your bag and always have speedy storage available. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Skip the SSD speeds and go with this Seagate Portable 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive at under $60. You’ll see a notable drop in transfer speeds here, but if you’re just looking at capacity only, this is a solid option. Of course, there’s also connectivity to keep in mind, as you’ll need an adapter to attach this model to the latest MacBooks.

After you’ve upgraded your storage situation, consider checking out this earlier deal from today on OTOM’s dual MacBook stand. With a fully aluminum build and enough space to hold two MacBooks at once, this is a great option if you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup.

SanDisk USB-C Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring 1050MB/s** read and 1000MB/s** write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a durable silicon shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

