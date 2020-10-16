Outfit your kitchen with Amazon’s 17-pc. Tool and Gadget Set for $19 (New low)

Amazon is now offering its 17-piece AmazonBasics Kitchen Tools and Gadget Set for $18.81 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set regularly sells for between $24 and as much as $41 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at a new all-time low. This is a quick and easy way to completely refresh your kitchen gadget set with a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk. This gear is made with “food-safe stainless steel and other non-toxic materials” along with soft-grip, non-slip handles. Everything can get thrown in the dishwasher (other than the can opener) as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While already well under the price of the more fancy options from OXO and the like, there are smaller sets out there for less that might suit your needs better. This Glad Cooking Kitchen Utensils Set comes in at $15 Prime shipped with 4+ star ratings. It’s not quite as extensive as the AmazonBasics set, but it will save you a little bit more and is a great option if you’re just looking for some serving spoons and spatulas.

While we have even more kitchenware deals today courtesy of Woot including coffee grinders, kettles and more, everything else is in our home goods deals right here. But you’ll definitely want to check out the Amazon Holiday Deal Dash that has now officially started the countdown to Black Friday 2020 alongside Dell’s with revolving doorbusters.

More on the AmazonBasics Kitchen Tools and Gadget Set:

17-piece set of essential kitchen tools and accessories

Includes slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk

Durably made with food-safe stainless steel and other non-toxic materials

Great for new homeowners, aspriring chefs, and college students, or as a general replacement set for old items

Soft-grip, non-slip handles for steady control

