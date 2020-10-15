With what’s shaping up to be one of the most memorable holiday shopping seasons in memory, Dell is kicking off its Black Friday festivities today with 7 weeks of deals through Thanksgiving and beyond. Starting today, select Black Friday offers are now available over at Dell with additional deals rolling out through the rest of October and early November. We’re also getting our first look at Dell’s plans for Thanksgiving week and Cyber Monday with doorbuster promotions starting as early as November 16. Head below for full details on today’s announcement and an early look at the best deals on the way from Dell.

Dell first out of the gate for Black Friday

Given the odd structure of Prime Day falling in October this year, it was unclear how Black Friday promotions would start rolling out here in the United States. Evidently, we’re going to go straight into the holiday buying season from Prime Day. Dell becomes the first major retailer to announce its Black Friday plans as the online PC seller details its schedule for Thanksgiving week and beyond.

Here’s a look at what Dell has planned for the next month and a half:

Oct. 15 – Nov. 1: Shop select Black Friday offers from XPS, Alienware, Precision, and Vostro

Nov. 2 – Nov. 28: Shop Dell’s complete list of Black Friday deals

Nov. 16 – Nov. 28: Dell Black Friday doorbuster deals available

Nov. 29 – Dec. 7: Shop Dell’s complete list of Cyber Monday standing offers

Nov. 30: Shop Hourly Doorbuster deals (8 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET)

Holiday deals start now

Along with today’s Black Friday schedule, we’re also getting our first glimpse of what the deal scene will look like over at Dell. As usual, there will be a large selection of Alienware and Dell-branded PCs, monitors, accessories, and more all discounted throughout November.

Dell’s Black Friday storefront is now officially open with a focus this morning on XPS 13 Touch laptops, gaming PCs, and various other business-focused desktops. Throughout the month of November, we’re expecting to see plenty of additional deals on some of Dell’s latest laptops from Alienware and more.

Dell will be updating this page almost daily with new Black Friday deals.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!