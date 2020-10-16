Amazon is now officially detailing its holiday plans this morning with rotating early Black Friday deals through the month of November. Officially dubbed the Holiday Deal Dash, Amazon will be offering up a new batch of deals every day until Black Friday. With Prime Day falling later in the year than ever before, it’s creating a particular crunch for the holiday shopping season this year. For shoppers, that means more deals than ever before in a smaller window. This year is shaping up to be a unique stretch in the lead up to Black Friday as many traditional brick and mortar retailers are moving their best deals online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Full details on today’s news can be found below.

Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts now

Each year around this time Amazon starts rebranding its daily Gold Box deals for the big shopping rush in the lead up to Black Friday. This time around, it’s called the Holiday Deal Dash. Each day at 3AM ET, Amazon will be rolling out a fresh batch of deals for its shoppers. Some offers will be limited to Prime members only, while others will be opened up to all shoppers.

You can browse through each day’s Holiday Deal Dash on this landing page. Every morning at 3AM ET will deliver a fresh batch of deals for the day that is good for 24-hours only.

Across the next seven weeks, Amazon will be rolling deals across a wide range of categories. Here’s a brief overview of some of the highlights coming in the lead up to Black Friday.

Save up to 40% on Star Wars toys

Save up to 40% on Collectible toys from L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, Fingerlings, and more

Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels toys

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant Cameras and Printers

Save 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud Entire Collection

Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs

Save up to 20% on Sony TVs

Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers

Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones

Save up to 20% on Select Coleman Tents & Gear

Save up to 20% on select CamelBak kids water bottles

Save up to 25% on select Sawyer Products water filters

Save up to 30% on select Stanley drinkware

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

