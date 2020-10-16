HP’s 14-inch x360 Touchscreen Chromebook drops to $499 (Save $130)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x 360 Chromebook Core i3/4GB/64GB for $499 shipped. Also matched direct. Usually fetching $629, today’s offer is $130 in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks the best we’ve seen in over three months. Whether it’s for being productive from the couch or school work, HP’s x360 Chromebook delivers a 2-in-1 design with folding 14-inch touchscreen display to upgrade your setup. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel processor which is supplemented by 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of SSD storage. Up to 10-hours of battery life, USB-C, and USB-A round out the notable features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

Complete the package of your new Chromebook by putting some of the savings to work and grabbing this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $13 at Amazon. Whether you’re planning on toting the machine to and from class, or just want to keep it protected when not in use, this is a great way to fend off scratches and damage from bumps or drops. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories.

Ditch the Chrome OS experience and go with Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB now that it has dropped to a new all-time low at $289 off. Or if you’d rather go in the opposite direct and lean into what Windows has to offer, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Books at $200 off right now, as well.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 x360 Chromebook features:

HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth experience with this HP Chromebook laptop. The Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor and *GB of RAM let you switch between basic applications easily, while the Intel UHD 605 integrated graphics render bright, detailed images on the 14-inch WLED display.

