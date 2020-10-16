LG’s latest XBOOM Go Bluetooth speakers fall to new lows from $44 (Save 24%)

- Oct. 16th 2020 3:23 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the latest LG PL7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129 shipped. Typically fetching $170, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. As LG’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker, this XBOOM offering delivers 24-hour playback per charge alongside an IPX5 water-resistant housing so you can rock out anywhere. On top of integrated LED lighting, it also packs 30W of power under the hood for dishing out “deep rich bass.” Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 740 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon currently offers the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $44. Down from its $57 going rate that you’ll still find at B&H, today’s price cut is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, saves you nearly 24%, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering the same waterproof design as the lead deal, you’re looking at a more compact offering here with 10-hour playback and a 5W speaker system. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Earlier today, we also spotted a collection of other top-rated Bluetooth speakers. As part of today’s Gold Box, you’ll find various offerings from $49. Then go check out our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for even more discounts.

LG PL2 XBOOM Go features:

Indoors or out, the water resistant PL2 XBOOM Go Portable Wireless Speaker from LG is engineered to provide you with high-quality audio playback, thanks to Meridian Audio technology. This single channel wireless speaker delivers your music through one 1.75″ woofer and a passive radiator. Stream your favorite tunes by pairing Bluetooth-compatible mobile devices to the PL2. The XBOOM Go also accepts wired audio devices via its 3.5mm AUX jack. With a built-in 3900mAh battery, the XBOOM Go can run for up to 10 hours of all-day fun.

