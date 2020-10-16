Today’s Gold Box offers top-rated Bluetooth speakers from $49

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aomais Direct via Amazon is offering a selection of its top-rated Bluetooth Speakers up to 30% off. One standout is the AOMAIS GO Bluetooth Speaker at $48.99. This model typically sells for $70 with today’s deal delivering an all-time low. It’s available in various colors and sports an upgraded 40-hour battery life in comparison to the lead deal above. It’s also IPX7-rated for activities near the water. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save further and try the DOSS E-go II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $40. This model differs from the speaker above with a slimmer design, built-in handle, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. It’s IPX6 waterproof, so this is a solid option if you’re looking for an on-the-go solution for your music. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s Bluetooth speaker sale for even more deals on audio essentials for the winter.

AOMAIS GO features:

Really waterproof! AOMAIS Go has top level waterproof able to withstand full immersion of up to 33 feet for 30 minutes. Other speakers may claim water resistance but can only defend against the smallest splashes. AOMAIS Go is protected enough to go on, it’s dustproof, snowproof, mudproof, waterproof or even being dropped (Note: The upgraded V5.0 AOMAIS GO cannot be paired with the old V4.2 AOMAIS GO)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!